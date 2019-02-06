Anushka Sharma tells doppelganger: I have been looking for you

bollywood

Anushka Sharma found her doppelganger in American singer Julia Michaels, who shared a picture of the two on Twitter. And then the internet exploded

Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels

Earlier this week, a photograph of Anushka's lookalike, American singer Julia Michaels, went viral online for their uncanny resemblance. Then, Michaels took to Twitter to share a collage of their pictures and captioned it: "Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins." Netizens, too, have been calling them twin sisters who were separated in a mela. What's more, Julia and Anushka both seem to be wearing the same coloured clothes too. Here's the post:

Now, Anushka Sharma has reacted to the message by her doppelganger, saying, "OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life." How exciting it must be to find your lookalike! It's believed that each one of us has at least six doppelgangers scattered around the world.

Here's the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress acknowledging Michaels' tweet:

OMG YES!! ðÂÂÂÂ² I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

On the work front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen on the silver screen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Julia, a Grammy-nominated artiste, recently released a new single, Anxiety, with Selena Gomez.

