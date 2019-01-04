Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli makes me a happy girl

bollywood

And to support him, Anushka Sharma is giving him a cheerful company

Actress Anushka Sharma says her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli always makes her happy. The Zero star, who is currently spending quality time with Kohli in Sydney, shared a cosy photograph with him on social media and wrote: "You make me such a happy girl."

Kohli is leading team India in the on-going test match series against Australia here. And to support him, Anushka is giving him a cheerful company. A few days ago, she also joined Kohli for team India's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which has received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Anushka plays a specially-abled scientist in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif paired opposite him. This is the second outing of the trio together after Jab Tak Hai Jaan back in 2012. Anushka Sharma began her career by debuting opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, she has starred opposite SRK in Jab Tak Hain Jaan (2012) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017).

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and New Year's Eve.

