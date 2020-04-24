Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime Video series titled Paatal Lok set to release on May 15

Amazon Prime Video today (April 24) revealed the logo and announced the launch date of new Amazon Original Series - Paatal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer. The video gives us a peek into a seemingly peaceful world that nurses a dormant, dark and dangerous underbelly – Paatal Lok. Watch the video here:

Coupled with a foreboding narration, the video casts a spotlight on the darker side of humanity. Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video's latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

Anushka Sharma also shared the announcement video on her Instagram account and wrote, "From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15 [sic]."

This will be Anushka's debut as a producer in the digital space. Earlier, the actress shared the first glimpse of the show. The ensemble tagged in her post had us hooked. It has Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Manoj Mittra, Sudip Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The drama-thriller will launch on 15th May.

