Anushka Sharma's bikini photo leaves hubby Virat Kohli captivated

Anushka Sharma's photo from a beach at West Indies has left her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli at a loss of words

Anushka Sharma shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Anushka Sharma, whose last post on Instagram was on July 31, 2019, has surprised her fans by posting a gorgeous photograph of herself from West Indies. The actress has accompanied husband Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, for the West Indies tour and is making the most of it by spending some quality time in the overseas arena.

On Monday, she posted a "sunkissed" picture of herself from a beach. Dressed in tangerine and white striped bikini, Anushka Sharma radiated positivity and beauty. While her fans are gasping for breath after watching this photo, husband Virat Kohli, too, is in awe of it. Virat dropped a comment on his wifey's photo by sharing a heart emoticon and awestruck eyes.

View this post on Instagram Sun kissed & blessed ðÂ§¡âÂ±ï¸Â A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onAug 18, 2019 at 5:52pm PDT

Take a look at Virat Kohli's reaction here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como in December 2017, and ever since many bigwigs got married there. Anushka and Virat dated each other for quite some time, and later, parted ways. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram. While they weren't together as a couple, there were a few people on Instagram, who trolled the Zero actress, and Virat asked those followers to respect women. However, after some time, they started following each other, and then, there was no looking back for the couple.

Talking about getting married to Virat Kohli, the actress had told Filmfare, she tied the knot with Virat at the age of 29 because it felt right. "Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. (Smiles) And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression."

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's film, Zero. The film did not work at the box office but that did not shake the actress' confidence. Anushka is working on her production house. After Zero, she hasn't announced anything big but has produced two web series - one for Netflix and the other for Amazon Prime.

