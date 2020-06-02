Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram picture will brighten up your mood, and so will her caption!

Anushka Sharma has been sharing some hilarious videos with her hubby Virat Kohli in these past two months ever since the lockdown has begun. But she also makes sure she uploads some pictures of herself for her fans on social media. And here comes the latest one.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared what they call as a 'sun-kissed' picture where she let the ray of sunshine fall on her that only added to her gorgeousness. And her caption was truly amusing. Sharing her picture, she wrote- "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Aditi a Rao Hydari commented on this post by saying- "Hahahahha... same!!!!" (sic) followed by the monkey and laughing emoji. Mouni Roy wrote- "Sundar" (sic) followed by three hearts.

Anushka Sharma has all the reasons to be happy and jubilant since her last piece of work as a producer, Paatal Lok, got rave reviews and is being hailed by one and all. The actress has produced three films so far- NH10, Phillauri, and Pari. She was last seen in 2018 in Aanand L. Rai's Zero.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news