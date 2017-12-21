AP CM Chandrababu Naidu wishes Jaganmohan Reddy on birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today left Leader of Opposition Y S Jaganmohan Reddy "surprised" by greeting the young leader on his birthday

"Wishing you a happy birthday @YSJagan. May God bless you with a happy and healthy life," Chandrababu, who was holidaying with family in Maldives, tweeted this evening.

Jagan, who celebrated his 45th birthday, replied on Twitter: "Pleasant surprise andi. (This is a pleasant surprise). Thank you."