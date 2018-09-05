Aparshakti Khurana: People don't remember me from Dangal

bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana's act in Stree earning him more accolades than that in Aamir Khan's Dangal, Ayushmann Khurrana's brother on why he's going to be selective now

Aparshakti Khurana and brother Ayushmann Khurran

While Aamir Khan's Dangal made Aparshakti Khurana popular with Bollywood's casting directors, the actor says it is his role as Rajkummar Rao's friend in Stree that brought him acclaim from movie buffs. Catching up with mid-day in the midst of shooting for Luka Chuppi in Gwalior, Khurana tells mid-day, "People don't remember me from Dangal at all. I looked different in the film when compared to how I do off screen. It's good that I could transform myself. But, I had to keep reminding people that I am the actor from that film."

Khurana is quick to point out that the film, in which he played cousin to the wrestling stars, made him capable of choosing the right scripts in his career. "I may not have done a film that sees me as the leading man because it's more important to do good roles. Running after screen time isn't my motive. I want to earn credibility as an actor. There were films that I turned down, even though I was being offered the lead role. Today, many of them haven't seen the light of day. I don't see a point in being part of forgettable movies."



Aparshakti Khurana with Aamir Khan in Dangal

A discussion on elder

brother Ayushmann Khurrana's involvement in his career is inevitable. Khurana says his brother's journey has only been a lesson on life for him. "I have learnt immensely from his patience. I am here to be an actor, not a hero. The latter's career is short-lived. He [Ayushmann] always told me that I need [to craft] my own journey. That is why neither of us is the subject of discussion on nepotism, ever. He has never asked any director to give me a role. He is a supportive sibling, one who helps me remain passionate about films."

