Aparshakti Khurana: Unorthodox's lead actor is a fine talent

Keeping in mind the increasing number of cases in India, Aparshakti Khurana is certain that movie-making won't resume soon. But, even when away from a film set, he has been diligently following a routine so that resuming work doesn't seem like a struggle, when the time finally arrives. In the interim, he has turned to OTT platforms for his daily dose of entertainment. A recently released German-American drama has particularly caught his fancy.

"It's called Unorthodox and is based on the Amish community and how, even today, they don't use the internet and smartphones. It revolves around a girl who wants to [break free from the practices] and live life on her own terms. The leading actor is among the finest talents I've seen." Netflix's Jamtara is another addition on his binge-worthy list, which also includes Kota Factory. "I've also caught up on films like Cast Away and Shutter Island; the latter will keep you on the edge of your seat."

Meanwhile, Khurana was one part of the trio that released the friendship track, Teri yaari. "The lockdown seemed [like the apt time to release it] since people are missing their friends right now. We shot it in Delhi, weeks before the country was locked down."

