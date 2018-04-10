Apex court gives relief to Teesta Setalvad in fund embezzlement case

The apex court, which granted them relief on the condition that they would have to move the competent court in Gujarat for anticipatory bail, was clear that the Bombay HC had no jurisdiction to entertain their plea



Teesta Setalvad

Activist Teesta Setalvad got temporary relief in a case of fund embezzlement with the Supreme Court extending their interim protection from arrest and transit anticipatory bail from May 2 to May 31, granted to her and her husband by the Bombay HC.

