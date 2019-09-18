Apoorva Lakhia takes war online; to produce web series for AltBalaji

Ever so ready to explore stories of the underworld, Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007) and Haseena Parkar (2017) director Apoorva Lakhia is set to work on another offering, MUMbhai, which revolves around gangsters and cops.

Rubbishing reports of the show being inspired from encounter-specialist Daya Nayak's life, Lakhia says, "Real-life characters, especially those of gangsters and cops, have been such exploited on screen that they're now boring. We have researched on various people and written a fictional piece set against the backdrop of the '90s and 2000s.



Apoorva Lakhia

Our show is based on the friendship between a cop and a gangster. With the reality of a decade — one when encounter cops came into existence and gangsters became superstars — being dramatic, the script is evidently interesting." Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher slip into the role of a cop and gangster respectively. The Alt Balaji offering, which will be helmed by Akshay Chaubey, kicks off next month in Mumbai.

