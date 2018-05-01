Apoorva Singh: Divyanka Tripathi is very humble and down to earth

Apoorva Singh has joined daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' as a fashion designer



Divyanka Tripathi

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is very humble and extremely down to earth, says her "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" co-star Apoorva Singh. Apoorva has joined the daily soap as a fashion designer. "My shoot in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' has been one of the most amazing experiences. I am doing a cameo but the things that I am learning here are just beyond comparison," Apoorva said in a statement.

"I have got the opportunity to work with and learn from (producer) Ekta Kapoor which I believe any budding artiste would want," she added. It was all going smooth until she had to work with the popular actress Divyanka Tripathi.

"When I had a shot with Divyanka and Anita Hassanandani, I got really nervous and that is when Divyanka ma'am came to talk to me and made me feel comfortable," said the newcomer. "She is very humble and extremely down to earth. I wish to have more dialogues with the characters Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita (Divyanka)," she added.

