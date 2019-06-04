Apple launched new Mac Pro design at WWDC 2019, Twitter erupts with â€˜Mac and cheeseâ€™ jokes

Published: Jun 04, 2019, 19:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The company announced a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina and an operating system for the iPad called iPadOS

Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019./ AFP

Apple on Monday, at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019 held in California, announced a string of new products in the market. The company announced a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina and an operating system for the iPad called iPadOS.

However, newly redesigned version of its flagship desktop computer Mac pro triggered many reactions on social media. Tweeple compared the New Mac Pro with a cheese grater

The new Mac Pro, which was launched at a price starting from $5,999 (approximately Rs 415,850), has the design that has got much talking. American Internet personality and animator @egoraptor tweeted saying, “I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing?”

Soon Twitter was inundated with jokes mocking new Mac pro's design.

The Apple WWDC is a conference which is held annually from Monday through Friday on one week in June by Apple Inc. in San Jose, California. The Cupertino-based company uses the event to showcase its new software and technologies for software developers. 

The conference incorporates a keynote address, presentation sessions, one-on-one "lab" consultations, and special get-togethers and events. 

