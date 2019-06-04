international

The company announced a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina and an operating system for the iPad called iPadOS

Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019./ AFP

Apple on Monday, at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019 held in California, announced a string of new products in the market. The company announced a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina and an operating system for the iPad called iPadOS.

However, newly redesigned version of its flagship desktop computer Mac pro triggered many reactions on social media. Tweeple compared the New Mac Pro with a cheese grater

The new Mac Pro, which was launched at a price starting from $5,999 (approximately Rs 415,850), has the design that has got much talking. American Internet personality and animator @egoraptor tweeted saying, “I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing?”

I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing? — Arin Hanson, you say? (@egoraptor) June 3, 2019

Soon Twitter was inundated with jokes mocking new Mac pro's design.

Here are some of the tweets:

Let me introduce : the Mac and Cheese #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/ThAKU3OGOt — Maxence ð§¬âï¸ (@_MaxenceM_) June 3, 2019

Seriously i thought apple is shifting from electronic device to kitchen utensils ððð¤¦‍âï¸ð¤¦‍âï¸ð¤¦‍âï¸

BTW this is the new MAC AND CHEESE ð¤¤ð¤¤ð¤¤ pic.twitter.com/xiP7Y777t3 — Rohil Shrestha (@rohil_xtha) June 4, 2019

Mac Pro - more like to be - Mac and Cheese (grater) pic.twitter.com/QKZ3ia3XW6 — Kurnia Rizky (@rizkykurniaaa) June 3, 2019

A few alternative names for the new Mac Pro:



The Cheese Grater

Mac and Cheese (Grater)

Make the Mac Pro Grate Again pic.twitter.com/fwzCmR6XCq — Gab Loste (@gabpolitely) June 4, 2019

If I grate cheese on it does that make this Mac and cheese #WWDC2019 pic.twitter.com/3iy8Q5vzlu — ð¥ (@walker4684) June 4, 2019

It took them 35 years,

But the best mac and cheese is finally ready#MacPro

#WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/mKytTFnR3i — Wixen (@lIShankarIl) June 4, 2019

The Apple WWDC is a conference which is held annually from Monday through Friday on one week in June by Apple Inc. in San Jose, California. The Cupertino-based company uses the event to showcase its new software and technologies for software developers.

The conference incorporates a keynote address, presentation sessions, one-on-one "lab" consultations, and special get-togethers and events.

