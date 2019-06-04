Apple launched new Mac Pro design at WWDC 2019, Twitter erupts with â€˜Mac and cheeseâ€™ jokes
Apple on Monday, at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019 held in California, announced a string of new products in the market. The company announced a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina and an operating system for the iPad called iPadOS.
However, newly redesigned version of its flagship desktop computer Mac pro triggered many reactions on social media. Tweeple compared the New Mac Pro with a cheese grater
The new Mac Pro, which was launched at a price starting from $5,999 (approximately Rs 415,850), has the design that has got much talking. American Internet personality and animator @egoraptor tweeted saying, “I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing?”
I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing?— Arin Hanson, you say? (@egoraptor) June 3, 2019
Soon Twitter was inundated with jokes mocking new Mac pro's design.
Here are some of the tweets:
Let me introduce : the Mac and Cheese #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/ThAKU3OGOt— Maxence ð§¬âï¸ (@_MaxenceM_) June 3, 2019
Seriously i thought apple is shifting from electronic device to kitchen utensils ððð¤¦âï¸ð¤¦âï¸ð¤¦âï¸— Rohil Shrestha (@rohil_xtha) June 4, 2019
BTW this is the new MAC AND CHEESE ð¤¤ð¤¤ð¤¤ pic.twitter.com/xiP7Y777t3
Mac Pro - more like to be - Mac and Cheese (grater) pic.twitter.com/QKZ3ia3XW6— Kurnia Rizky (@rizkykurniaaa) June 3, 2019
Mac and cheese for only 6000$! #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/dNsX7Sxcvn— Thierry ðð (@ThierryHR) June 3, 2019
A few alternative names for the new Mac Pro:— Gab Loste (@gabpolitely) June 4, 2019
The Cheese Grater
Mac and Cheese (Grater)
Make the Mac Pro Grate Again pic.twitter.com/fwzCmR6XCq
If I grate cheese on it does that make this Mac and cheese #WWDC2019 pic.twitter.com/3iy8Q5vzlu— ð¥ (@walker4684) June 4, 2019
It took them 35 years,— Wixen (@lIShankarIl) June 4, 2019
But the best mac and cheese is finally ready#MacPro
#WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/mKytTFnR3i
And so ‘Mac and Cheese’ got a totally new meaning ð #wwdc #wwdc19 pic.twitter.com/3reVdCnMv6— Noemi Kalman (@noemikalman5) June 3, 2019
The Apple WWDC is a conference which is held annually from Monday through Friday on one week in June by Apple Inc. in San Jose, California. The Cupertino-based company uses the event to showcase its new software and technologies for software developers.
The conference incorporates a keynote address, presentation sessions, one-on-one "lab" consultations, and special get-togethers and events.
