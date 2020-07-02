Archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das get married in Ranchi; guests given masks, sanitisers

Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Morabadi in Ranchi on Tuesday, following social distancing norms.

Keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown social distancing rules, the couple had asked guests to come in different time slots in two batches of 50 each. While the first batch of guests left at 7 PM, the second batch entered 30 minutes later. All guests were given masks and sanitisers on arrival. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren attended the wedding.

In March 2020, Deepika Kumari had posted a selfie along with Atanu Das and had captioned it, "Forget all the reasons why it won’t work, And believe the one reason why it will..."

Deepika Kumari is one of the top professional archers in the country. She has won two silver medals in 2011 and 2015 at World Championships. At the World Cup, Deepika Kumari won 5 gold medals, 14 silvers and 5 bronze in total. Deepika Kumari is also a two-time gold medal winner at the Commonwealth Games and bronze winner at Asian Games.

