Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani roped in for Mohit Suri's next film?

If rumours are to be believed, we could soon see Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in Mohit Suri's romantic thriller

Reports suggest that Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur could pair up for director Mohit Suri's romantic action-thriller. What's better than two talented young actors acting together in a film? The yet untitled film is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakramani, and will be shot in Goa.

A source said, "A huge set is also being put up in Mumbai. The film goes on floors in the next couple of months." Speaking to Mumbai Mirror earlier, Patani had denied having any discussions with Suri about the film. Rumours were also rife of a fallout between Kapur and Suri over the latter having added more actors to the cast of his film, but the filmmaker had shot these reports down.

If this film is indeed happening, it will mark a reunion between Kapur and Suri after their breakthrough romantic flick Aashiqui 2 with Shraddha Kapoor in 2013. It will also be Patani's first collaboration with Suri.

Kapur was last seen in Welcome To New York, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, and Riteish Deshmukh among others, but the film didn't do very well at the box office. His upcoming film Kalank is a period drama also starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Alia Bhatt among the all-star cast. Patani, on the other hand, was last seen in Baaghi 2, which did well at the box office, and will be seen next in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

