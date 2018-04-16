Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh coming together for Yash Raj Films' next?

The production house is known to keep the cards close to their chest, but those in the know say it will roll early 2019



B-Town is abuzz with news that lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are teaming up for Maneesh Sharma's directorial venture to be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The production house is known to keep the cards close to their chest, but those in the know say it will roll early 2019. The couple's previous outings include Ram Leela (2013), Finding Fanny (2014), which had Ranveer doing a cameo, Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat this year. As they have been mostly seen in historicals, fans are wondering if it will be a romcom.

