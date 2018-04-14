Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to come together

The much-touted coming together of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will now happen on April 19



Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

The much-touted coming together of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will now happen on April 19. The ex-flames will walk the ramp at a fashion gala in aid of Shabana Azmi's NGO at a Juhu five-star. The fundraiser was to be held on April 9 but was cancelled at the last-minute, after Dippy and RK fell ill. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015) actors have had an amicable parting, so there will be no awkwardness for sure.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were to reunite on the runway for Manish Malhotra's show, The Walk of Mijwan. However, both fell under the weather and therefore the charitable fundraiser event had to be postponed. Now, according to a media report, Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with typhoid. The actor has been advised complete bed rest.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Diagnosed With Typhoid

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates