Ranbir Kapoor diagnosed with typhoid

Ranbir Kapoor was to walk at a fashion show with Deepika Padukone. However, the actor has now been diagnosed with typhoid, which led to the event being postponed. His training for Brahmastra has also been delayed as a result



Ranbir Kapoor has been diagnosed with typhoid

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were to reunite on the runway for Manish Malhotra's show, The Walk of Mijwan. However, both fell under the weather and therefore the charitable fundraiser event had to be postponed. Now, according to a Times of India report, Ranbir Kapoor has been diagnosed with typhoid. The actor has been advised complete bed rest and is currently at his Bandra home.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor's health, a source told the publication, "He has been instructed to follow a special diet and stay away from any sort of strenuous exercise. This spells disaster for the star, who has been on advanced muscle-building physical training regimen for his role in Brahmastra."

The source further added, "Doctors have also advised the Kapoor scion to skip Shabana Azmi's popular fashion show where he was supposed to walk the ramp with former flame Deepika Padukone."

The Tamasha actor, who has two mega-budget projects in hand, Sanjay Dutt's biopic and Ayan Mukerji's adventure trilogy, Brahmastra, had to take a break from the shoot. He was forced to take a break after being diagnosed with typhoid.

The first schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, has been wrapped.

