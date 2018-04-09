Sanjay Dutt to play Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen father in upcoming film?

The Yash Raj production features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead



Sanjay Dutt

If trade sources are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor will team up with Sanjay Dutt for Karan Malhotra's next directorial venture. The Yash Raj production features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. News is Dutt is likely to play Ranbir's father. After playing Dutt in his biopic, he will play his son. What irony!

Apart from this film with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, there is also buzz about Vaani Kapoor apparently starring in another film under the banner, which will see Siddharth Anand helming directorial duties and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Sanjay Dutt, who made his Bollywood comeback last year with Bhoomi, following his release from jail, was met with mixed critical reception. The film also starred Aditi Rao Hydari as his on-screen daughter. Dutt is currently filming for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which is set to release on July 27.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, he is currently committed to star opposite Alia Bhatt in the upcoming superhero film Brahmastra, which is being directed by friend and frequent collaborator, Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor's last release, the Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos, which also starred Katrina Kaif was unsuccessful at the box-office.

Also read: Here's when the teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic will be out

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates