Here's when the teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic will be out

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing Sanjay Dutt in the movie, which also features Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal



Rajkumar Hirani

Though Rajkumar Hirani prefers to be tight-lipped about his biopic on Sanjay Dutt, a birdie informs that he is planning to release a teaser on April 24. The trailer will be out in May. In January this year, Hirani had tweeted that the film will release on June 29 but there has been no news after that.

The shoot of the Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, wrapped up January. Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the title role in the movie, which also features Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal. Presented by Fox Star Studios, the yet untitled Dutt biopic is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Hirani.

