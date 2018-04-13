Are Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar more than just friends?

What's cooking between Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli and singer Neha Kakkar, who recently shot for a music video together?

Yaariyan (2014) actor Himansh Kohli and singer Neha Kakkar recently shot for a music video in Chania, Greece. When the Kala Chashma crooner had a craving for Indian food, Himansh took it upon himself to find an Indian restaurant. Not only did he treat Neha to rajma chawal, but also tested his cooking skills with the chef to rustle up Neha's favourite dishes. So why did Himansh go the extra length? Rumour is that the two are more than just friends. There's a whiff of romance and this collaboration further fuels the speculation. Time will tell.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar has sung a revisited version of Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave, from Judaai (1997) for Ajay Devgn's Raid. She says the track is her tribute to late actor, Sridevi. In an interview with mid-day Neha said, "when Bhushan Kumar [T-Series owner] offered the song to me, I took it up immediately. It's one of my favourite numbers. It reminds me of Sridevi."

Also read: Neha Kakkar Says Sanu Ek Pal Revisited Version Is A Tribute To Sridevi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates