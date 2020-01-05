Did Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra holiday together in Africa?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rumours mills have been abuzz about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship. According to rumours, the couple has been dating for quite a while now, and pictures of them exiting Mumbai airport at the same time added fuel to the fire. It was believed that the two were going off on a holiday together to usher in the new year.

Now, pictures from Kiara and Sidharth's Instagram feeds suggest that the two may indeed have been holidaying together in Africa. Here's a picture Kiara Advani shared on Instagram; she wrote, "Further you look, closer you feel"

View this post on Instagram Further you look, closer you feel A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) onJan 2, 2020 at 11:27pm PST

A few other photos shared by Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram shows him quite excited to be on an African safari. The background in all of Kiara and Sidharth's photos are similar, making us believe that the two of them are indeed vacationing together.

It was Sidharth's presence at Kiara's birthday bash in July that kickstarted the speculation of them dating. Karan Johar apparently played matchmaker, and working together in Shershaah brought them closer.

Only time (or either Kiara or Sid) will tell if the couple is really a couple or if we're just imagining things!

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in the action-drama Marjaavaan also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. Kiara, on the other hand, has had a great 2019 with hits like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz in her kitty. Both Kiara and Sidharth will be seen in Shershaah, and it's an important film for both of them as it is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, and has the potential to be a gamechanger for the actors.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates