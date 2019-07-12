Are Omkar and Shivika dating in real life?

television

Omkar Gupta and Shivika Mishra from romantic comedy Pyaar Ke Papad have reportedly been taking heed from their romantic equation on-screen and might be dating in real life.

Aashay Mishra and Swardha Thighale

According to sources close to the production house, the lead pair of the show cannot get enough of each other's company. They go on long drives fairly often, so much so that Aashay drops Swardha home on holidays, all the way in Pune. They are frequently spotted at dhabas around the sets with no third party involved.

Moreover, during shoots, they can be seen playing badminton between takes, making funny videos that are all over social media platforms. They even practise their lines together a lot, in private one must add. Is this another case of co-actors falling in love? Time will tell.

