'Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tying the knot soon?' The actor answers

Pulkit Samrat has spilled the beans on Kriti Kharbanda in his recent interview. Talking about her qualities and also wedding plans with the actress, he spilled the beans on all. The duo, which has already worked together in Pagalpanti, is now gearing up for Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, he said, "More than dating each other, I am fond of her as a colleague as well. I was just speaking to somebody, who asked a similar, how was it working with her back-to-back, and don't you guys think that it is weird. If I get a chance to work with Varun Sharma back-to-back, I would love working with him, Richa Chadha, Anil sir (Kapoor), and John Abraham."

He added, "I didn't know she was a part of Taish until she told me. Because we don't discuss films until we lock them. We have reached a certain stage in our careers where we don't want to influence each other. I am very fond and happy about the body of work she is doing. It is pretty amazing."

He was also asked about that one moment when he fell in love with her, to which he said, "I wish I could describe it and pinpoint it. But if you write this, she is going to kill me. So, I don't have an answer to this. It is just a feeling that started growing and now it is getting bigger and bigger."

And any wedding plans on the card? "No yaar because as of now we want to focus on our careers. Because how many times in life are we going to get a chance to work with Anees Bazmee, Bejoy Nambiar, Salman Khan Films, T Series, all back-to-back." Samrat stated.

