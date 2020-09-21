Are Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty reuniting after Simmba?

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty united for the first time in 2018 for the cop-drama Simmba. Singh played the titular character, a bumbling cop who undergoes a massive emotional transformation after a horrific incident and becomes the messiah of the people he's close to. Shetty's staging, albeit subverted, and Singh's hysteria propelled the film to immense success.

And now, a report by Bollywood Hungama states that the duo is all set to reunite for a film and this time in the space of comedy. A source stated to the portal, "Rohit has been looking to step outside the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe, and the lockdown gave him the time to work on an out and out comic script. When he narrated the basic idea to Ranveer, the actor was equally excited as he hasn't done a comedy film Rohit Shetty e-style before and agreed to come on board."

Talking about Golmaal 5, the source revealed, "But Ajay Devgn's dates are full for next one year owing to the six month closure, which has pushed Golmaal 5 also by a year. He was supposed to start Golmaal 5 around October this year for a Diwali 2021 release, but the film will now start only in the last quarter of 2021."

Singh also has a cameo in Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which also has Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi has been awaiting release since Gudi Padwa (March 25). Due the lockdown, the release was postponed. Singh, on the other hand, has films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht, and a film with Zoya Akhtar and Katrina Kaif coming up.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Reliance Entertainment: Confident About Sooryavanshi And 83'S Release In Cinemas On Diwali And Christmas

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news