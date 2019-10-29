Are Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali reuniting for this magnum opus?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh have united on three blockbusters in the past- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All the dramas were immensely successful, both critically and commercially. And a report by Bollywood Hungama states the duo may collaborate for the fourth time for another magnum opus.

The film in question is Baiju Bawra, which Bhansali announced a few days back. This historical narrates the tale of the iconic singer and his legacy and impact in the history of music in India. The titular role was earlier offered to Ajay Devgn but the actor reportedly turned it down. A source says, "While Gangubai Kathiawadi is more of a dark emotional, action drama of the world of brothels, crime, dons and rich men who visit the world of brothels, Baiju Bawra is a pure musical and a dramatized version of the story of the uniquely talented singer Baiju Bawra. It's to Bhansali's credit that he is choosing to direct two projects in stark contrast to the other. And the filmmaker has offered the lead and title role of the young Baiju Bawra to Ranveer Singh. Who else can play the passionate, emotional, deeply vengeful and yet intensely romantic Baiju, than Ranveer?"

It adds, "SLB and Ranveer have definitely met and the filmmaker has offered the young actor the role of Baiju Bawra. The movie won't start before next year and by then Ranveer would have completed his other films."

Singh is currently busy with as many as three films, the first one being the biopic on Kapil Dev, '83, also starring Deepika Padukone and directed by Kabir Khan. The film will release on April 10, 2020. This will be followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht.

