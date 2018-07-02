Arjun asks Priyanka and Nick's Goa trip details from Parineeti, gets epic response

Arjun Kapoor seems quite inquisitive like other zillions of fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to know details about their recent Goa trip together

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Like most of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fans, even Arjun Kapoor is curious to know the details of the couple's Goa trip. On June 28, Parineeti Chopra had taken to Twitter to wish birthday boy Arjun Kapoor. To which, the actor quickly replied asking, "How was Goa tum pls details quick!!! (sic)" Parineeti being her funny self gave a savage response to Arjun. She wrote, "Please I charge 50000000. Aaj tumse phirse milna padega shucks (sic)."

Please I charge 50000000. Aaj tumse phirse milna padega shucks ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @arjunk26 https://t.co/7QCHUVX1yX — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 28, 2018

A few days ago, while on their trip to India, the alleged couple took a quick trip to Goa, and was accompanied by Parineeti Chopra. The Chopra sisters had a helluva time there, as they danced to Raveena Tandon's iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Many photos of the troupe vacaying in Goa surfaced the internet, thus creating immense buzz.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, they are rumoured to get engaged by the end of August. They were in India for a brief period and desi girl made the 25-year old American singer meet her mother and friends by throwing a party at her residence.

Last month, Priyanka (35) met the singer's extended family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. The hitmaker and the actress arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.

Coming back to Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, they made their debut together in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade, and will now be seen in Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

