Arjun Kapoor: Dhadak reminds me of Ishaqzaade days

Arjun Kapoor says he can now understand how people must have reacted to the rushes of his first film - Ishaqzaade

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade and Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak

Arjun Kapoor says the trailer of his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film, Dhadak, makes him nostalgic. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade (2012), says looking at the response to the trailer of the Shashank Khaitan-directed film, he can now understand how people must have reacted to the rushes of his first film.



Arjun Kapoor

"When I see the rushes of Dhadak, I realise this is how people must have seen my debut trailer. I was in that trailer, and I didn't get any sense at that time. Today, six years later, I can be objective about how people experienced Parma [played by Kapoor] and Zoya [essayed by Parineeti Chopra]," said Kapoor on the sidelines of IIFA.

He added, "Ishaan and Janhvi look amazing together, and Shashank is a dear friend. We worked on Ishaqzaade. He has turned out to be a perfect choice to bring out the energy from these two actors. I am happy people are liking the trailer and the songs."

Dhadak is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat (2016), about two doomed lovers of different castes.

Also Read: Aditi Seiya on playing Dutt's sister: Priya said I look exactly like her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever