Arjun Kapoor enjoys Sunday meal cooked by Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor has flaunted culinary skills of his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share a video of food cooked by Malaika. He also wrote: "When she cooks for you on Sunday." In response to it, Malaika shared the video on Instagram Stories along with red heart emojis.

Going by their photos and videos, the couple seem to be having a happy Sunday. Malaika also posted her photo taken while relaxing in a swimming pool. "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday," she captioned it.

For them, the new year began with them making their relationship official on Instagram with a loved-up picture.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever