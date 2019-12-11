Arjun Kapoor: Looked for roles with boyish charm

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

While history enthusiasts are enjoying the cinematic retelling of the 1761 battle in Panipat, Arjun Kapoor has moved on to a parallel universe. The actor has kicked off the shoot of the yet-untitled cross-border love story with co-star Rakul Preet Singh. Only a day into the Punjab schedule of the Nikkhil Advani-produced venture, Kapoor begins by joking that he is reporting to a "dynamic gundi Kaashvie Nair [director]. She is a don on set."

This year saw him front two intense movies in India's Most Wanted and the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama — enough reason for him to attempt a change of pace with the dramedy. "It's my first Disney-esque film; it has got a glittery quality. I have always wanted to do a feel-good family movie," he says of the drama that also stars Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.



Arjun Kapoor with Rakul Preet Singh

His seven-year run at the movies has seen Kapoor try his hand at different genres. Though he was initially typecast as the angry hero, he soon flirted with the romantic boy image with offerings that included 2 States (2014) and Ki & Ka (2016). As he attempts another love story on screen, the actor explains that the trick is to evolve continually. "I don't choose films based on what type of movies are working [at the box office]. I try to retain my identity; I try not to ape the career trajectories of [my peers]. I started [my career] with a heartland romance with Ishaqzaade [2012]. Just because heartland romances are working [right now] doesn't mean I will go back to the genre. My image of a brooding, angsty man changed with 2 States. I am no longer an angry young man. I was looking for roles that have boyish charm. Ki & Ka and 2 States changed my on-screen persona. I dabble in every [genre] to ensure I don't stick to one mould."

