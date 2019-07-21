Arjun Kapoor makes hilarious comment on Malaika Arora's Instagram post
Actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment on his girlfriend and actress Malaika Arora's photograph. Malaika on Saturday treated her fans with a glimpse into her Maldivian getaway with her girl gang. In a string of posts she shared on Instagram, Malaika can be seen in a body-hugging white dress."
"Silhouette", one of the pictures was captioned. Arjun was quick to respond on the photograph to hilariously troll Malaika with a comment.
He wrote: "Love the insightful writing." After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open.
From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.
Earlier this month, Malaika had shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it. "'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.
On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat", a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
