Arjun Kapoor: Ranveer Singh is the original chocolate boy of Bollywood

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor wished his close friend Ranveer Singh a belated happy birthday and tagged him as the "original chocolate boy" of the industry

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor did a film, Gunday, together, and ever since then, their bromance has been at its peaky. Arjun on Monday night took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a photograph of chocolate crepes.

The 2 States star captioned it: "Belated happy birthday Baba aka Ranveer Singh (the original chocolate boy of our industry.)"

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor did a film, Gunday, together. Ranveer, who is currently in London to shoot for his upcoming film '83, turned 34 on July 6. He celebrated his birthday alongside his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Ranveer had unveiled his look from the upcoming film '83 in which he will be seen playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. With the striking similarity to the 'Haryana Hurricane', the actor completely resembles him while he is the white uniform, thick eyebrows and moustache and all set for bowling. He shared the photo and wrote: "On my special day, here's presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE, KAPIL DEV @83thefilm (sic)"

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all times, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor's last outing India's Most Wanted made average numbers at the box office. The film was received well by critics, however, audiences gave a thumbs down to the film, which is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

He will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat. Panipat also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Arjun will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh more than hubby to Deepika Padukone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates