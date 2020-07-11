Arjun Kapoor resumes shooting, tries to get used to the new normal

Arjun Kapoor is ready to take back the reins of his life. The Ishaqzaade actor stepped out of his home after four months for a shoot, and said that everyone will have to adjust to the new normal soon.

Sharing a picture from the set, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months..."

According to a report in IANS, Arjun said, "Things have changed forever but we will all have to work, we will all have to support our families. So, everyone concerned will make their environment as safe as possible so that all are protected and we resume some sort of normalcy on our work front. I shot for the first time after 4 months."

He further said, "I have to admit that I was a bit jittery at the start but seeing all the safety measures in place, I became absolutely fine in no time. It felt very good to resume work and I'm looking forward to my next shooting days."

Arjun Kapoor has a number of shoots lined up in the near future. He's also gearing up for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. This Dibakar Banerjee directorial was supposed to release on March 20 this year but was postponed due to the lockdown. Kapoor is also gearing up for a cross-border romance with Rakul Preet Singh that's jointly produced by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani.

