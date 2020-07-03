Watch Video: Arjun Kapoor gets a haircut with all the necessary precautions

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a nationwide lockdown, no none was allowed or supposed to step outside. However, with Unlock 2.0, some Bollywood celebrities have started stepping out for work. We recently spotted Sara Ali Khan at filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office.

And now, another Bollywood actor who has come out of his home to have a haircut is Arjun Kapoor. The haircut happened with all the necessary precautions. Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram account to write how happy days were here again. Don't miss the funny conversation between Hakim and Kapoor and what they have to tell us as well:

Kapoor has been very active on Instagram and the actor keeps sharing some fun videos and pictures to keep his followers entertained. In May, he completed eight years in the Hindi film industry and he shared a very special post on a very special day. In case you missed it, have a look right here:

After his successful debut, Kapoor went on to do films like Aurangzeb, Finding Fanny, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, and Panipat. He's now gearing up for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. This Dibakar Banerjee directorial was supposed to release on March 20 this year but was postponed due to the lockdown that happened in the same month.

Kapoor is also gearing up for a cross-border romance with Rakul Preet Singh that's jointly produced by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh To Resume Shoot In Mumbai; Europe Schedule Put On Hold

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news