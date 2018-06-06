Arjun Kapoor reveals why he stood by father Boney Kapoor after Sridevi's death

A blogger penned down her thoughts on how Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor have stood by their father Boney Kapoor after Sridevi's demise. Reacting to which, the actor revealed the reason behind doing so



Arjun Kapoor with sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception

A blogger in her blog wrote about how Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor stood by father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's sudden death. The blogger credited this act to their late mother Mona Shourie, who raised them in a courtly way.

After reading the blog, Arjun Kapoor thanked the blogger and tweeted out to her saying, "Hey @aakanksha3131 , me & @anshulakapoor represent our mother every single second we live...she would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what n be there for Janhvi & Khushi... thank you for ur kind words bout our mother...as she would say god bless u... (sic)."

Hey @aakanksha3131 , me & @anshulakapoor represent our mother every single second we live...she would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what n be there for Janhvi & Khushi... thank you for ur kind words bout our mother...as she would say god bless u... https://t.co/xOBQgDE0pP — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 4, 2018



Arjun and Anshula are producer Boney Kapoor's children from first wife Mona Shourie, who passed away in 2012. And, ever since the siblings have been there for each other. Legendary actress and Boney Kapoor's second wife, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24 and is survived by two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi.

After her demise, Arjun has taken over the baton of the family and has stood rock-solid by father Boney Kapoor and sisters. The actor, along with Anshula have stood like a wall between trolls targeting their sisters on social media, over some or the other reasons. They were like one big family at cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding function. They even posed together and looked like a picture-perfect family!

