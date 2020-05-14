Arjun Kapoor shares boomerang as he is 'bored in the house'

To kill the boredom amid the coronavirus induced lockdown, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a boomerang featuring American rapper Tyga's famous quarantine song 'Bored in the house.'

The 34-year-old star put out a video on Instagram sporting an intriguing cap with cat eyes. The video starts with the 'Bored in the house' track while the 'Gunday' star is seen shirtless as he nods his head in sync with the tune.

Arjun expressed that he is bored in the house and he's got eyes on his fans. "I Got my eyes (all of em ) on you ." along with a winking emoji. The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 41k views within just thirty-six minutes of being posted.

Lately, the star has been keeping his fans updated on his quarantine activities through his social media handles amid the harsh times. On Monday, Arjun shared pictures of the script of the 'Ishaqzaade' along with some scribbled notes from 8 years ago and celebrated the 8-year completion of the movie's release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever