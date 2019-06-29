Arjun Kapoor shares girlfriend Malaika Arora's photo; says she has his 'heart'

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are having a romantic vacation in New York. The duo has been sharing enough pictures from their trip, and have made their relationship official through their posts

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jetted off to New York for a quiet and romantic birthday celebration of the latter. Ever since the duo has landed on the foreign shores, their Instagram accounts are all about their vacation snaps. The couple has made their relationship official now and has been sharing pictures of each other on social media.

The latest picture shared by Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram account is proof that the duo is head over heels in love with each other. The picture has Malaika Arora covering her face with a red-coloured heart-shaped bag over her face, and the Ishaqzaade actor shared this picture on his Instagram story. What has left his fans amazed is its caption. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "She has my heart...(literally)"



Arjun Kapoor shared these snaps on his Instagram story.

The picture we assume is from their romantic candlelight dinner. The snapshot posted before Malaika's image is of a candle from the same environment. Interestingly, Ms Arora also shared the same image on her Instagram story. Looks like, love is 'literally' in the air for Arjun and Malaika.



Malaika Arora shared this picture on her Instagram story.

The couple is joined by uncle Sanjay Kapoor's family in New York for their vacation. Their pictures of posing together and having a fun time are proof enough that the Kapoors have accepted Malaika as their family. Arjun's cousin, Jahaan Kapoor, and Malaika seem to be having a great time doing fun antics while posing in this picture whereas Arjun is all eyes for Malaika.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onJun 27, 2019 at 8:52pm PDT

Dressed in a hot green short and a bralette, paired with a long jacket, Malaika looked chic. One of the pictures shared by Malaika, had Sanjay Kapoor joking over it. He asked her the photographer of this picture. To which, Arjun replied, "Ya who? Pray tell."

View this post on Instagram Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc# A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJun 27, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

Their relationship became Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor's birthday when Malaika shared a lovey-dovey image of the two wishing him birthday. Too much love!

