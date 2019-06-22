Arjun Kapoor shares his mom and sister Anshula's photo with a beautiful expression

bollywood

On Friday, Arjun Kapoor shared a collage of his mother Mouni Shourie and sister Anshula Kapoor. He said it's always 'Like Mother, Like Daughter'

Arjun Kapoor shared this post of his late mother Mona Shourie and sister Anshula Kapoor on his Instagram account.

Till now, we have only read and heard the phrase, 'like father, like son.' However, actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a new expression in admiration of his mother and sister. The 'India's Most Wanted' actor shared a picture-perfect collage of sister Anshula Kapoor and mother Mona Shourie Kapoor where the two look almost identical in strikingly similar Indian attires.

Playing a little bit with the famous saying, 'like father, like son,' Arjun captioned the monochrome image, "Forget like father like son, its always like mother like daughter."

This post attracted many industry insiders' attention. Anshula Kapoor replied to this post saying, "Love You." Uncle Sanjay Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Esha Gupta and a few others also shared their heartfelt comments on this post shared by Arjun Kapoor.

Lately, the actor has only been sharing pictures from his workout and this tribute to his ladies comes amidst it. The Ishaqzaade actor has been very vocal about his family and personal life on social media. Recently, the actor opened up about his battle with obesity and how he vowed to never give up in a series of tweets.

It’s been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again... pic.twitter.com/CYCeIMwfsj — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 18, 2019

I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won’t be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 18, 2019

Ever since 'Panipat' was announced and Arjun was roped in to play the lead, he has been prepping hard, displaying unmatched energy. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted, which released on May 24. He will next be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

