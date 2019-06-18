Arjun Kapoor's epic burn to Malaika Arora's '5 steps on how to learn to tie a pony tail'

bollywood

This isn't the first time that Arjun Kapoor has commented on Malaika Arora's post. However, for its first, he has something different to say then 'hmmm'.

Malaika Arora. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial.

Malaika Arora shared a series of photos on her Instagram about DIY (Do It Yourself) on how to tie a ponytail. She shared five pictures and through those snaps, she taught her followers how to ace the ponytail look. However, rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had an epic take to it. The reply will leave you in splits. Commenting on that post, he wrote: "Still not tied after 5 pictures... [sic]"

Isn't that sweet? For its first, apart from their regular 'hmmm' on each other's post, Arjun Kapoor had something to say to Malaika on a public platform.

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the historical drama Panipat, shared a post on Instagram and said that he always knew he would be doing this movie. The post in question is a cute throwback photo of him as a child, sitting on a mechanical horse, looking serious as ever.

The Ishaqzaade actor had captioned the picture as, "Began my horse riding prep way early in life... Always knew I was gonna be doing Panipat... #panipatprep #horsingaround #grumps4life #throwbackthursday"

To which, Malaika thought that Arjun looked grumpy in that picture. This is what she had written, "Why so grumpy ???"

In a recent interview, Arjun opened up about his equation with Malaika and said that they aren't doing anything wrong. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

He also said, "Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. There's certain ease. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding when we're not. They understood that."

Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before they announced their split in 2016. From dinner dates to mingling with each other's families and being a part of each other's important functions, the couple has often been snapped together.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song 'Hello Hello' from the movie Pataakha. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat.

