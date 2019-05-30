Malaika Arora wants beau Arjun Kapoor to 'keep smiling always'; see post

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of himself on Instagram, and Malaika Arora was the first one to drop a comment on that post

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

It was a regular day for Arjun Kapoor when he took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with some musings. Dressed in a black tee, denims, and a cap, Arjun looked handsome in casuals. What added more to this photo was his smile. Along with the post, he wrote, "Smile... because it's easier not to... Smile... because they expect u not to... Smile... because there are more reasons to than not to...Just Smile [sic]"

As soon as Arjun shared this post, his ladylove Malaika Arora was the first one to comment on that post. Her comment proves her affection towards the Gunday actor. She wrote, "keep smiling always"

Isn't it adorable? There were others also, who had something to say about this picture. His next film, Panipat's heroine, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Smile.. because it suits you! ;)" Farah Khan, who often gets into a fun banter with Malaika Arora on Instagram, had something to say about Arjun, too. The ace choreographer addressed Arjun as "Gyaani baba". His sister, who means the whole world to the 33-year-old wrote, "Love You" with many heart emoticons.

On the other hand, Arjun opened up about his equation with Malaika and said that they aren't doing anything wrong. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

He also said, "Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. There's certain ease. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding when we're not. They understood that."

Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before they announced their split in 2016. From dinner dates to mingling with each other's families and being a part of each other's important functions, the couple has often been snapped together.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song 'Hello Hello' from the movie Pataakha. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat.

