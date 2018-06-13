Arjun Kapoor shares selfie with Anshula; Janhvi and Anand Ahuja have something to say

Arjun Kapoor's post with sister Anshula in the frame has got Janhvi Kapoor and Anand Ahuja say something

Arjun Kapoor with dad Boney and sisters Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie with sister Anshula Kapoor on his last day in London. The actor's trip was a work-cum- fun one with cousins Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor celebrating Veere Di Wedding's success. Arjun had posted several pictures on his Instagram account.

Arjun Kapoor was in London for his film Namastey England's shoot and also joined his cousins for dual celebration – Sonam Kapoor's birthday and the film's success. He is finally back, and on his last day in London, he posted a black and white selfie with sister Anshula Kapoor while sitting in the backseat of the car. He captioned the photo as, "I think life's just better in #blackandwhite !!! @anshulakapoor #lastday #londonsummer (sic)."

It was sister Janhvi Kapoor, who got all excited on brother Arjun's return. She commented on the picture saying, "And when you're on your way to get some nalli nihari (sic)." Seemingly, this dish is Arjun's favourite and Janhvi wants to treat him with his favourite delicacy. Interestingly, Anand Ahuja also joined the conversation and said, "The take-over (sic)."

Ever since veteran actress Sridevi's demise the Kapoor family has remained rock-solid and like one unit. On Monday, the trailer of Janhvi's debut film Dhadak was launched, while the entire family was in attendance at the launch, it was Arjun, who missed the event.

Although he wasn't physically present, Arjun Kapoor made sure that his wishes were there. He dedicated a heartfelt letter for her. "Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever Janhvi Kapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue," added the actor.

On the professional front, the actor is busy shooting for Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra, and also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with the actress queued up. The other films in his kitty are India's Most Wanted, Kaneda and Panipat.

