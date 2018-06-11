Arjun Kapoor's reaction while Sanjay and Maheep got married is every child's story

Uncle Sanjay Kapoor has shared a photo from his wedding album, and Arjun Kapoor's reaction in it is hilarious

Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor and Arjun. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sanjaykapoor2500

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor shared a photo from his wedding album, and the photo is hilarious for the obvious reason – it had the 'kid' Arjun Kapoor. The actor is known to be one of the biggest pranksters in Bollywood, who, with his acts make people laugh and "acutely annoy" them, as said by his Namastey England co-star, Parineeti Chopra.

The photo shared by Sanjay Kapoor has a bored and sleepy Arjun Kapoor standing behind his uncle, with the expression, 'When will the wedding get over, I'm tired, I need to sleep.' Sanjay Kapoor posted the photo with the caption, "That's my expression when Arjun gets married #bored #getitoverwithchachu (sic)."

While Arjun's childhood version looked tired at his own uncle's wedding, a grown-up version of him was the centre of attraction at cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding. The actor went live with Ranveer Singh on Instagram from Sonam's wedding. He also rapped on her songs with partner-in-crime Ranveer.

The Gunday actor even accompanied sister Rhea and Sonam in London, along with Kareena Kapoor to celebrate the success of Veere Di Wedding.

On the professional front, the actor is busy shooting for Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra, and also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with the actress queued up. The other films in his kitty are India's Most Wanted, Kaneda and Panipat.

Also Read: The Kapoors - Arjun, Sonam, Kareena, Rhea Celebrate Veere Di Wedding's Success In London

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates