The Kapoors - Arjun, Sonam, Kareena, Rhea celebrate Veere Di Wedding's success in London

Arjun Kapoor posted this selfie with the Veeres

Arjun Kapoor is chilling with 'Veeres' Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor in London. The 'Mubarakan' star, who has been shooting for 'Namaste England' in the city with Parineeti Chopra, took some time off to celebrate the success of 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a selfie, writing, "In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere s & @samyuktanair of course... #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it... @rheakapoor @sonamkapoor."

He also shared few snapshots on Instagram stories.

While Kareena is in London with Taimur Ali Khan for a vacation, Sonam will be ringing in her birthday with husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor on June 9.

Veere Di Wedding has set the cash registers ringing since it hit theatres last week. The film crossed the Rs 50-crore mark within six days of its release. Buzz suggests that the duo is considering following it up with a sequel.

A production insider told mid-day, "Ekta and Rhea may come from different schools of cinema, but have always aimed to make films that are distinctive, and become a talking point. With the success of Veere Di Wedding, several people from the industry have been encouraging them to work on a sequel since the film's concept and characters received so much love from the audience. At the dinner, the two had a discussion about the story lending itself to a franchise."

