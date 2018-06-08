Randhir Kapoor squashes Karisma's marriage rumours with alleged beau Sandeep Toshniwal

In an interaction with a daily, Karisma Kapoor's father, Randhir Kapoor has denied knowing Sandeep Toshniwal, and added that his daughter isn't getting married

Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the airport with rumoured beau Sandeep Toshniwal

Karisma Kapoor has been often spotted with businessman Sandeep Toshniwal in social circuits. The duo has also been celebrating important functions and celebrations in the town as one unit. Toshniwal, who Karisma is allegedly dating, is a part of major parties thrown by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Well, he is also seen attending Kapoor family's get together and seemingly shares a good bond with them. However, in an interaction with DNA, Karisma Kapoor's father, Randhir Kapoor has denied knowing Sandeep Toshniwal at all and also put a rest to their engagement rumours followed to be in August.

"There's no truth to this. I would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn't interested. We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn't want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids (Samiera and Kiaan) well and that's her only plan right now," said Randhir Kapoor.

The senior actor made it clear that Karisma is not interested in getting married again and her prime focus is her children – Samiera and Kiaan's upbringing.

Karisma's divorce with Sunjay Kapur came in 2016 after dowry harassment allegations and so on. Talking about her daughter seeing the bitter side of marriage, the doting daddy told the publication, "She has dealt with it in a dignified way and we should give Lolo credit for that."

When prodded about Karisma and Sandeep and he told, "I don't know him at all. Karisma is a single woman. If she feels like going out with somebody, she can go out. What is wrong with it? He's her friend and they do go out together, which is fine."

