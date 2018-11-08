Arjun Kapoor shields Malaika Arora from fans

bollywood

While reports of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tying the knot soon have been doing the rounds on social media, the celebrities, in particular, have neither agreed nor denied about this relationship.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are going strong. After attending B-Town parties and holidaying together, the duo is now also stepping out as a couple in public. On Tuesday, the two were spotted exiting a restaurant in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

They did not evade the paparazzi but when fans jostled to take selfies with Malaika, Arjun came to her rescue. He put his arms around Malaika to protect her from them. There's chatter about the two taking the relationship to the next level. There are enough tell-tale signs already.

While reports of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tying the knot soon have been doing the rounds on social media, the celebrities, in particular, have neither agreed nor denied about this relationship. In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6, the show's host and Malaika's dear friend Karan Johar said something unusual, which hinted towards her wedding with Arjun Kapoor.

As the actress made her entry on the show, guest for the episode Aamir Khan and Karan escorted her to the couch. Touched by their chivalry, Malaika said it feels they'll break into a dance anytime soon. At this, Karan jokingly responded saying, "We are walking down the aisle, that will also happen in your life soon enough." To which, Malaika asked Karan to "stop it."

Now isn't that a huge hint dropped by Karan?

On a lighter note, Malaika has been nominated for mid-day's Bollywood Jhakaas Awards in the category 'Out of The Gym Look'. Check out our nominations for the category Out of The Gym Look for Jhakaas Awards 2018 and vote for them right away!

Also Read: Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor To Make Their Relationship Official Next Year?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates