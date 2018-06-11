Arjun Kapoor's message for Janhvi Kapoor: I am by your side, don't worry

Arjun Kapoor posted an emotional message to Janhvi Kapoor ahead of the trailer launch of her debut film Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note and words of encouragement for his step-sister Janhvi Kapoor, the trailer of whose maiden film Dhadak is releasing on Monday. "Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever Janhvi Kapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry," Arjun tweeted late on Sunday.

"I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue," he added. Arjun Kapoor has been supportive of Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi, daughters of his father Boney Kapoor with Sridevi, ever since the veteran actress died earlier this year in Dubai.

Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever #JanhviKapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/a1Go2fhZSG — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. (2/3) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

All the best for #Dhadak! I’m certain that my friends @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & #IshaanKhatter as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!! 3/3 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

He ensured he was by their side when the news of Sridevi's demise not just shook the family, but also scores of her fans across the world. Arjun is Boney's son with the late Mona Kapoor. Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, will also mark the Bollywood debut of Ishaan Khatter, step-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor. "All the best for 'Dhadak'! I'm certain that my friends Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar have presented you and Ishaan Khatter as the modern Romeo and Juliet with elan."

Also read: Karan Johar to launch Hindi version of Zingaat with Dhadak trailer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS