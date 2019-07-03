Arjun Patiala song: Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda is an upbeat track

music

The song, Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda, is about Diljit Dosanjh's character Arjun Patiala being all praises for Sunny Leone for her stunning looks

The makers of Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala have released an all-new song from the movie. The first song to be released from the film was Main Deewana Tera, a peppy, upbeat track that featured Kriti, Diljit and Varun Sharma. The makers have now released a new dance number titled Crazy Habibi v/s Decent Munda, and it also features the gorgeous Sunny Leone!

The song is about Diljit Dosanjh's character Arjun Patiala being all praises for Sunny for her stunning looks. The foot-tapping song has upbeat Arabic music and just the perfect amount of desi twist to make it a party jam.

Set in a club, the two-minute four-second party song starts with the Baby Doll star showing off some groovy moves in a neon green crop top and black afghani bottoms. Soon after that, the song's star cast, along with Varun Sharma take a grand entry into the club on a silver convertible car.

Watch the video of Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda:

While Sunny is stealing the show with her moves, Diljit's expressions are priceless. Kriti Sanon shared the new song on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "As promised, iss film mein Sunny bhi hai! Here's @SunnyLeone in "Crazy Habibi v/s Decent Munda" from #ArjunPatiala". The song, sung by Guru Randhawa, has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Arjun Patiala is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab. Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 26. Diljit will be next seen in Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Kriti will be seen next in Housefull 4, which has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

