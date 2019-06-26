Arjun Patiala song: Main Deewana Tera is a peppy, full of life track

bollywood

A still from the Arjun Patiala song

The makers of Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala have released the first song from the film, Main Deewana Tera, on Wednesday, June 26. The track featuring Kriti, Diljit and Varun Sharma is quite peppy and spirited.

Kriti Sanon revealed a glimpse from the song on her Instagram on June 26, Wednesday. The quirky song is all about Diljit Dosanjh's character Arjun Patiala trying to allure Kriti who is playing the role of a spunky journalist in the flick.

Set in a club, the two-minute fourteen-second party song starts with the Luka Chuppi actor playing the flugelhorn in a stunning yellow saree. While she is stealing the show with her sexy dancing, Diljit's expressions are priceless. The song also features Varun Sharma, showing off some serious dance moves along with his co-stars.

Watch the video of Main Deewana Tera here:

The upbeat song, penned and sung by Guru Randhawa, has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. The trailer of the film directed by Rohit Jugraj, which was released earlier this week showcased actors Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ronit Roy in a never seen before avatar.

Here's how Kriti Sanon announced the song:

Arjun Patiala is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab. Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijanof Maddock Films, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 26. Diljit will be next seen in Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Kriti will be seen next in 'Housefull 4' which has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

