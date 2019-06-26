Suhana Khan shows off her fashionable side in a pair of dungarees

bollywood

Suhana Khan/picture courtesy: Suhana Khan's FC

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan chose a pair of old school dungarees to make a style statement at a college party here. New pictures of Suhana were splashed across social media, and the 19-year-old is seen enjoying the red, black and white themed party with her friends.

Suhana has her hair done up in braids and teamed up the dungarees with a red tube and black sneakers. Check out the picture right away!

The youngster has been grabbing a lot of social media attention of late. She was in Mumbai last month when she visited her family during her college break.

Suhana Khan made her own name in the glamour world by becoming a magazine's cover star for the August 2018 issue. At age 18, Suhana did her first photo shoot ever. She said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

In 2018, along with her classmates, Suhana Khan appeared for the international baccalaureate exam and graduated from school. According to reports, her next step is pursuing further education in a university.

