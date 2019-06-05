Did you know besties Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday had cameos in My Name is Khan?

bollywood

In an interview with an entertainment website, Ananya Panday spilled some beans about her friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The actress revealed that Suhana and she had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's My Name Is Khan

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor are best friends and tend to mention each other in their conversations. Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra. However, Ananya's actual debut would have been Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's My Name Is Khan (2010).

In an interview with timesofindia.com, Ananya Panday spilled some beans and said that her bestie Suhana Khan and she had done a scene in My Name Is Khan. Unfortunately, that scene did not make it to the final cuts. "I actually remember the time when I went on a set with Suhana when Shah Rukh sir was shooting for My Name is Khan. Suhana and I went to visit him on set when he was in America. They were shooting some scene, and Karan (Johar) needed some people to walk around in the background. So, he asked (us) to just walk around and we were like 12 or something and we got so excited. I wore this pink jacket and I was so excited. They took some 7-8 takes and in every take both of us did this like walking and overacting. When we watched the film and we were waiting for our scene to come which is when we realised that it was cut from the movie. We were so upset but that's one memory I have from my sets," said Ananya.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Sue, we love you âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ»‍ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onMay 22, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Talking about Ananya Panday, she will next be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The film stars her along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. Coming back to Suhana Khan, the star kid has not made her Bollywood debut yet but holds great star power on social media. The teen sensation's pictures go viral in no time, and every moment by her is captured by her fan clubs and shared on social media.

Both Suhana and her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, have affirmed that her inclination is towards acting. However, daddy dearest has warned his children to complete their education and then take up work.

Also Read: Suhana Khan's latest selfie is going viral for this reason!

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only