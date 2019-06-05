Suhana Khan's latest selfie is going viral for this reason!

bollywood

After mesmerising everyone with her traditional attires at cousin's wedding, Suhana Khan is back with another picture. Needless to say, the photo is breaking the internet

Suhana Khan

Another picture of Suhana Khan has emerged online, and as usual, it has taken the internet by storm. One of Suhana's fan clubs shared a picture of Suhana that has her clicking a selfie. Dressed in a casual corset dress, Suhana looks breathtakingly beautiful. Her dewy makeup and glossy lip balm is adding to her beauty.

View this post on Instagram Bebe âÂ¤ #Suhanakhan A post shared by suhana khan ( READ BIO PLSðÂÂÂ) (@suhanakha2) onJun 3, 2019 at 7:54am PDT

However, the internet spotted something else in this picture, and the reason will make you believe that Suhana Khan is just another regular girl. In the mirror selfie, netizens spotted an ATM card in her phone's cover. Isn't that every other girl in India?

In fact, one of the users on Instagram went on to say, "even suhana keeps her debit card at the back of her phone...and that makes her nothing more than a normal girl with normal typical girly habits [sic]"

A few days ago, Suhana Khan attended the wedding of her cousin Alia Chhiba (niece of Gauri Khan) in Kolkata. Suhana impressed everyone with her sartorial choices and the pictures were loved by her followers.

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) onMay 30, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

Doesn't Suhana carry off her saree perfectly? Suhana chose an earthy colour for her saree and paired it with a matching halter-neck blouse. She accessorised her look with long chandelier earrings and open, wavy hair. Keeping her makeup minimal, Suhana has nailed the traditional Indian look.

While she may be known as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan made her own name in the glamour world by becoming a magazine's cover star for the August 2018 issue. At age 18, Suhana did her first photo shoot ever. She said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

In 2018, along with her classmates, Suhana Khan appeared for the international baccalaureate exam and graduated from school. According to reports, her next step is pursuing further education in a university.

